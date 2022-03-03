Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Rick Barry blows whistle on NBA players: 'They're getting away with murder'

Barry took issue with the lack of traveling violations and moving screens among other things

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry isn’t a fan of the modern NBA. Though Barry appreciates the skill of today’s players, he finds the games embarrassing, and he points to the referees as the reason.

"I blame the officials," Barry told BasketballNews. "Call the damn game accordingly."

Head coach Rick Barry of Ball Hogs talks with Leonardo Barbosa #19 during a BIG3 game against Power in Week Eight at the Orleans Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images for BIG3)

As Barry sees it, players have little fear of being whistled for a violation because the league’s officials loosely enforce rules that have been on the books for decades.

"Stop the traveling, stop the carrying of the ball, stop the moving screens. Call the damn game according to the rulebook because players will adjust," said a heated Barry, per BasketballNews. "If you’re going to allow them to get away with it, well of course, they’ll keep doing it. Call the game according to the rulebook."

NBA legend Rick Barry is introduced to the 75th anniversary team during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Barry, 77, who averaged more than 23 points per game in the NBA, doesn’t think the players are without blame: "They’re breaking the rules … It’s pathetic. For me to watch this game, the way I was taught how to play the game, to watch this, what they allow to let go, it’s an embarrassment."

Barry continued: "I’m sorry, it is. It’s an incredible game, the athletes are incredible, what they can do is incredible. But they’re getting away with murder."

NBA Legend, Rick Barry is introduced during the NBA 75th Anniversary celebration during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

But it’s viewers like Barry who do the hard time every time they tune in.