Free agent Rich Hill to miss half of 2020 season due to surgery, still reportedly drawing interest

Los Angeles Dodgers free agent pitcher Rich Hill is reportedly set to miss at least half of the 2020 season after having surgery on his pitching elbow.

Hill, a southpaw hurler, had primary revision surgery on his elbow instead of Tommy John surgery, a source told the Associated Press on Monday. The surgery usually requires a shorter recovery time. Hill is reportedly set to start throwing again by April.

YASMANI GRANDAL, CHICAGO WHITE SOX AGREE TO 4-YEAR CONTRACT

The 39-year-old hit the free-agent market after the Dodgers’ season ended in October. He was coming off a three-year, $48 million deal he signed with Los Angeles prior to the start of the 2017 season.

Hill had re-emerged as a valuable pitcher for the Dodgers after having spent most of his career jumping from team-to-team. In four years with the Dodgers, he recorded a 3.16 ERA in 69 games along with 427 strikeouts. He started 68 of the 69 games, giving him the best stretch as a starting pitcher in his career.

ORLANDO DREAMERS MLB PITCH SUBJECTED TO SOCIAL MEDIA RIDICULE

He suffered a left forearm strain in the middle of the 2019 season and was on the injury list. He rejoined the team in September and was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He also made an appearance in the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, but received a no-decision in the game.

According to the Southern California News Group, Hill has drawn interest from at least 10 teams despite his surgery.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill turns 40 in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.