Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Orlando Dreamers MLB pitch subjected to social media ridicule

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A former NBA executive made his pitch Wednesday to bring a Major League Baseball team to Orlando.

Pat Williams, who co-founded the Orlando Magic, said Orlando was more deserving of an expansion team than about a half-dozen cities who have made proposals, including Charlotte, Las Vegas, Montreal, Nashville, Portland and Vancouver.

GERARDO PARRA, KNOWN FOR 'BABY SHARK' WALK-UP MUSIC, LEAVES NATIONALS TO SIGN WITH JAPAN TEAM

“Orlando keeps growing and sports needs to be a part of that,” Williams said.

Williams proposed that the Orlando Dreamers become the next team in professional baseball. He donned a red cap and red T-shirt that featured what could become the Dreamers’ logo.

However, the pitch was mocked on social media.

US BASEBALL’S PROSPECTS STRUGGLE TO REACH OLYMPICS

Williams’ chances of getting a major league team to Orlando could be slim. Florida already has two professional baseball teams, the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays. Both teams rank near the bottom of baseball in attendance, despite the Rays being a playoff team in 2019 and the Marlins having two World Series championships.

Williams said he was dipping his toe in the water before making formal plans. Major League Baseball didn’t comment on the matter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has put any possible expansion talks on hold until the Rays and Oakland Athletics get new ballparks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_