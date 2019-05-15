Revolution hire 5-time MLS Cup champ Bruce Arena as coach

The New England Revolution are turning to one of the most decorated coaches in Major League Soccer to help revive a season and a franchise.

Bruce Arena, a five-time MLS Cup winner and former U.S. national coach, was hired Tuesday as the Revolution's coach and sports director.

He succeeds Brad Friedel, who was fired as coach last week, and Michael Burns, the general manager who was dismissed Monday. New England is 3-8-2 and is last in the Eastern Conference.

"Boston is a great sports town with a history of championship teams," Arena said in a statement. "And I am looking forward to working with the staff and players to make the Revolution a club that our supporters can be proud of and that can be part of the tradition of success in New England."

The 67-year-old Arena, the eighth coach in club history, will be introduced at a news conference Thursday.

"Bruce is one of the most successful coaches in American soccer history, and we feel his commitment to excellence, track record of winning championships in Major League Soccer, as well as his success at the international level, makes him the best person to bring the Revolution back to MLS Cup contention," team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement.

The Revolution have never won an MLS Cup but have been to the finals five times. The last was in 2014 when they lost to the L.A. Galaxy team coached by Arena.

Revolution President Brian Bilello said Arena shares the club's vision.

"We believe that now is the time for a change in leadership and there is no one better suited to usher in a new era of success in New England," Bilello said in a statement.

Arena brings a wealth of both domestic and international coaching experience to the job.

He has coached 14 seasons in Major League Soccer, with a record of 202-121-89 with the New York Red Bulls, D.C. United and L.A. Galaxy. He won titles with D.C. United in 1996 and 1997 and with the Galaxy in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

He has had two stints as U.S. national coach and holds the record for victories with 81. Arena also won five NCAA Division I championships over 18 seasons at Virginia.