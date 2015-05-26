Reports: Garrett, Cowboys nearing 5-year deal

(SportsNetwork.com) - Jason Garrett is close to a new five-year contract agreement to remain the Dallas Cowboys' head coach, according to multiple media reports.

Garrett led the Cowboys to the playoffs this season for the first time since 2009. The Cowboys captured the NFC East title with a 12-4 record and then beat the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round before losing to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round Sunday.

The 48-year-old Garrett became the Cowboys' interim head coach in the middle of the 2010 season, replacing Wade Phillips, who was fired following the team's 1-7 start.

Dallas finished the season 5-3 under Garrett, earning him the job on a full- time basis.

The Cowboys went 8-8 in each of the next three seasons, losing Week 17 games to division opponents to miss the playoffs each time.