Report: Man hospitalized after shooting outside Patriots-Cowboys game

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- A man has been shot and critically injured in a parking lot outside the Arlington, Texas stadium where the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots played.

Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook says officers were alerted to a fight in the parking lot. They heard a gunshot as they arrived and found a man in his early 40s injured. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Dallas Morning News reported (http://bit.ly/1N7QZgj ).

A male suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Cowboys lost the NFL game to the Patriots. The Texas Rangers were also playing nearby in a baseball playoff with the Toronto Blue Jays.