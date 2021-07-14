Reggie Wayne trolls Peyton Manning after legendary quarterback throws awful first pitch at MLB All-Star game

Peyton Manning was one of the greatest quarterbacks during his playing days with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, but on the baseball diamond it's another story -- his first pitch prior to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game on Tuesday night was more than a little off-target.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While wearing an old-school Larry Walker jersey, Manning delivered the baseball to home plate but skipped it right in front of Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez, who played the role of catcher.

As soon as Manning’s first pitch went viral, a former Colts teammate trolled his ex-quarterback.

"Now y'all know why I have 8 dislocated fingers," former Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne wrote. "Damn 18. All you had to do was visualize that you were throwing left."

CHIEFS' PATRICK MAHOMES SAYS JUSTIN HERBERT COMMENT WAS 'TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT'

Manning and Wayne proved to be a dominant duo during their time in Indianapolis, which included a Super Bowl XLI title over the Chicago Bears during the 2006-07 season. Wayne, who played his entire 14-year career with the Colts, hauled in 1,070 receptions for 14,345 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The best year of Wayne’s career came during the 2007 regular season when he came down with 104 catches for 1,510 yards and 10 scores.

Manning threw 76 touchdowns to Wayne during their incredible run as teammates.