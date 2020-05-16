Redskins' Cody Latimer arrested, faces charges of assault, illegal discharge of firearm: police

Washington Redskins’ Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday morning after police were called to an apartment complex in Colorado over reports of shots fired.

The 27-year-old wide receiver is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police.

“We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office," a Washington Redskins team spokesman said. "We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Authorities were called to an apartment in Englewood shortly after midnight over reports of shots fired. Once on the scene, deputies found three individuals, one with minor injuries unrelated to a gunshot.

Latimer was taken into custody but later released on a $25,000 bond.

He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2014 and spent two seasons with the New York Giants before being signed by the Redskins in the offseason.

