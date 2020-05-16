Giants' DeAndre Baker turns himself in for armed robbery, lawyer says

New York Giants’ DeAndre Baker turned himself over to police on Saturday after authorities in Florida issued arrest warrants for him and Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery earlier this week.

Baker’s attorney Bradford Cohen issued a statement on social media confirming reports that the 22-year-old cornerback had turned himself over to Miramar police.

“Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning. I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved,” he said in a statement posted to Instagram.

Cohen urged people not to “rush to judgment” and thanked law enforcement for assuring Baker’s privacy “during this hard time.”

“Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence.

Arrest warrants for Baker and Seahawks’ cornerback Quinton Dunbar were issued Thursday multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party.

According to the warrant, the pair were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Each man faces four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dunbar has not turned himself over to police as of Saturday afternoon.

The Seahawks said they were aware of the situation and were deferring comment to the league and local investigators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.