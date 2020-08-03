Reds' Trevor Bauer appears to throw his name in for MLB commissioner with postgame T-shirt

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared to throw his name in for consideration to take over for Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred amid a rift over the executive’s comments on players testing positive for coronavirus.

Bauer was coming off a complete-game shutout in one part of the seven-inning doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. He wore a shirt that read: “Bauer For Commissioner.”

TIGERS' TYLER ALEXANDER TIES AMERICAN LEAGUE RECORD WITH NINE STRAIGHT STRIKEOUTS

The pitcher has been a staunch critic of Manfred and lashed out against him when Manfred told ESPN that the players “need to be better” in wake of several clubhouses receiving positive coronavirus tests.

BREWERS' PAT MURPHY 'RESTING COMFORTABLY' AFTER HEART ATTACK

“Playbook: 1) take no risk yourself 2) blame everything on the players 3) protect tv revenue at all costs 4) repeat,” he tweeted Saturday. “If anyone thought the season would be cancelled when MLB has their dream scenario in place (games, player cost, post season games, tv revenue), you crazy.”

Manfred said he didn’t have any intention of shutting the season down.

“We are playing,” he said. “The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bauer pitched well against the Detroit Tigers. He allowed only two hits and struck out seven batters in the 4-0 victory.