Reds' Nick Castellanos suspended 2 games for role in bench-clearing incident against St. Louis

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was given a two-game suspension Monday for his role in a scuffle that broke out between his teammates and St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend.

The incident took place Saturday in the fourth inning. Castellanos was plunked by Cardinals pitcher Jake Woodford and as Castellanos walked to first base the nine-year veteran didn’t appear too happy with Woodford.

Later in the inning, Castellanos would find himself on third base and he jetted for home after a wild pitch from Woolford. He would make it to the plate before being tagged. As he got up, he appeared to taunt Woolford. Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina stepped in between the two and the pushing and shoving started leading to both benches clearing.

Castellanos walked back to the dugout. According to the Reds’ website, MLB announced he was suspended and fined for "his aggressive actions and for instigating a benches-clearing incident" during the game.

The outfielder said after the game he wasn’t trying to cause an incident.

"I’m not out here to disrespect nobody or whatever, but I want to win," he said.

Cardinals manager Mike Shlidt added: "There is no need to stand over somebody and taunt somebody."

Castellanos’ teammates Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker were fined as were Cardinals players Nolan Arenado, Jordan Hicks and Molina.