Mets' Michael Conforto mum on whether he'd get the coronavirus vaccine

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto said Sunday getting the coronavirus vaccine was a "personal choice."

Conforto was asked about whether his Mets teammates would get the vaccine at some point this season if and when it becomes available, according to the New York Daily News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s a personal choice. Everybody has their own opinions on whether or not they’re going to go into get vaccinated. But what I will say is when we get home, anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one and I think that’s a good thing for the league, good thing for the teams," Conforto said.

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association sent a memo to players and staff encouraging them to receive the vacation once they are approved for one.

"For purposes of this memo, individuals are considered `fully vaccinated’ two weeks after receiving their second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or two weeks after their first dose of a single dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson)," the three-page memo said.

OHTANI'S 2-WAY PLAY, WALSH'S HRS LEAD ANGELS PAST CHISOX 7-4

MLB said if 85% of players and staff are vaccinated then some of the protocols would be relaxed, including mandatory mask mandates in the dugouts and bullpens, electronic trackers and pool tables and saunas would be brought back.

Conforto said he couldn’t give a reason as to why a teammate would or wouldn’t get the vaccine, but didn’t feel comfortable sharing whether he’d get the vaccine even after his own COVID experience.

"Right now I have the antibodies and so that’s something that I’ve continued to talk to the trainers about, what that means and how long those antibodies will stick around," he added. "So at this point I’m not comfortable sharing, whether or not I will. But I can say we have all of the current information, we’re very educated on it. And, you know, it’s going to be available to us anytime that we do want to get vaccinated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mets start their season against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Their first series against the Washington Nationals was postponed due to their opponents’ coronavirus issues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.