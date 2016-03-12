Red Wings rally past Rangers 3-2 in OT

Brad Richards tied the game with 31.8 seconds left in the third period, and then Pavel Datsyuk scored in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Henrik Lundqvist made 40 saves in his first game since March 3, but Detroit finally broke through against the New York goalie. Darren Helm also scored in the third period for the Red Wings.

Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who also got Rick Nash back after an extended absence.

The Red Wings tied it in the final minute of regulation when Richards scored on a power play. Detroit had its goalie pulled at the time, and the Rangers twice came within inches of scoring into the empty net.