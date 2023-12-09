Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Red Wings

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin lay motionless after taking hit to head, helped off ice following scary scene

Larkin is the team's captain

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
There was a scary moment Saturday at Little Caesars Arena when Dylan Larkin lay motionless on the ice.

The Detroit Red Wings' captain and center took a hit to the side of the head from Mathieu Joseph during a scramble for the puck.

Joseph hit Larkin in the helmet while trying to push him off the puck. 

Dylan Larkin

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings handles the puck against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena Dec. 7, 2023, in Detroit. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Play went on a few seconds before a referee realized Larkin was sprawled out on the ice motionless.

A Senators player called on trainers to help Larkin.

dylan larkin skates

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings skates during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre Dec. 2, 2023, in Montreal. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

A stretcher was brought onto the ice, but Larkin skated off with the help of a couple teammates and training staff.

The Red Wings had not provided an update on Larkin before this article was published.

David Perron was ejected for cross-checking a Senator in the face while Larkin was on the ice.

Larkin was suspended a game in 2021 for punching Joseph in the face.

The Red Wings named Larkin their captain Jan. 13, 2021, roughly seven years after they selected him with the 15th pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

After the draft, Larkin played at the University of Michigan for a year before heading to the AHL.

He also played for the United States National Team Development Program.

Dylan larkin against the bruins

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at the TD Garden Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

He is coming off a 32-goal, 47-assist season, both career highs.

Entering Saturday, Detroit was 14-7-4, and its 32 points tied for 10th in the NHL.