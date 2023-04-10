Expand / Collapse search
Boston Red Sox
Published

Red Sox's hottest hitter Adam Duvall suffers broken wrist after diving play goes awry

Boston is unclear when Duvall can return to the lineup

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
One of the Boston Red Sox’s hottest hitters to start the 2023 season will be on the injured list for quite a while after suffering a broken wrist. 

Adam Duvall, who joined the Red Sox this offseason, was sprinting in from center field to make a catch against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday when he tumbled to the turf without the ball. 

Duvall came up in clear pain and trainers went out to talk with him before he began walking toward the Red Sox dugout. He was deemed unable to return to the game, and tests would be run to determine the injury. 

Adam Duvall #18 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Adam Duvall #18 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Nick Grace/Getty Images)

The Red Sox announced Monday that X-rays confirmed a distal radius fracture on his left wrist. While no timetable was given for Duvall, fractures like this take about four to six weeks to heal, per MLB.com. 

Duvall came so close to making the play on Spencer Torkelson’s bloop single, too. But not only did he reach base, Boston lost a hitter that was leading the way in the lineup. 

Duvall’s .455 average ranked third-best in MLB to start the year, while being tied third with multiple players with four homers. His 14 RBI were also tied with three others for the MLB lead. 

Adam Duvall #18 of the Boston Red Sox hits a double against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on April 8, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. Duval scored in the inning on a single by Alex Verdugo.

Adam Duvall #18 of the Boston Red Sox hits a double against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on April 8, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. Duval scored in the inning on a single by Alex Verdugo. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

With Duvall sidelined, Raimel Tapia, who played with the Toronto Blue Jays last season, and Rob Refsnyder should be seeing some more playing time. 

Duvall is in the midst of his 10th MLB, having played for the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, and Miami Marlins prior to heading up north to Fenway Park. 

His hitting abilities are why several teams wanted his services, with the ability to hit for power and with runners in scoring position. 

Adam Duvall #18 of the Boston Red Sox, center, leaves the game against the Detroit Tigers with manager Alex Cora #21 and a trainer after injuring his wrist while attempting a sliding catch during the ninth inning of the game at Comerica Park on April 9, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan.

Adam Duvall #18 of the Boston Red Sox, center, leaves the game against the Detroit Tigers with manager Alex Cora #21 and a trainer after injuring his wrist while attempting a sliding catch during the ninth inning of the game at Comerica Park on April 9, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Red Sox will now need others to step up in his place to pick up his offensive production, which has helped the Red Sox to a 5-4 record thus far. 