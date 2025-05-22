Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boston Red Sox

Red Sox reliever, cancer survivor Liam Hendriks slams fans for 'vile' death threats

Hendriks struggled in the Red Sox loss to the Mets on Wednesday

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks struggled in the team’s 5-1 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday at Fenway Park. 

Hendriks, 36, gave up three earned runs on three hits, and was charged with the loss. 

The reliever took to social media on Thursday morning and posted that fans were sending him and his wife death threats. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Liam Hendriks looks on

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) heads off the field during a pitching change in the 7th. The Boston Red Sox hosted the New York Mets on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.  (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"Threats against my life and my wife’s life are horrible and cruel. You need help," Hendriks wrote on his Instagram story. 

"Leaving comments telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile."

"Maybe you should take a step back and reevaluate your life’s purpose before hiding behind a screen attacking players and their families."

WALKER BUEHLER OF RED SOX APPEARS TO TAKE SHOT AT METS' FRANCISCO LINDOR AFTER EJECTION

Liam Hendriks in action

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on May 21, 2025, in Boston Massachusetts. (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

Hendriks announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in January 2023. The three-time All-Star returned to the mound less than five months later and pitched for the Chicago White Sox.

However, after just five appearances since returning to the field after his bout with cancer, Hendriks needed Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in 2024 in his recovery, but Hendriks did not pitch last season as he rehabbed. 

"Whether you (send death threats) from your ‘fake accounts’ or are you dumb enough to do it from your real account. I think I speak for all players who have to deal with this in their career when I say," Hendriks wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Liam Hendriks in action

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on April 20, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.  (Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

"Enough is enough."

Hendriks has struggled this season with the Red Sox, as he has a 5.56 ERA in 11 games. 

In his 14-year career, Hendriks has a 33-35 record with a 3.85 ERA with 738 strikeouts in 661.1 career innings pitched. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.