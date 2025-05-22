Red Sox reliever, cancer survivor Liam Hendriks slams fans for 'vile' death threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks struggled in the team’s 5-1 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

Hendriks, 36, gave up three earned runs on three hits, and was charged with the loss.

The reliever took to social media on Thursday morning and posted that fans were sending him and his wife death threats.

"Threats against my life and my wife’s life are horrible and cruel. You need help," Hendriks wrote on his Instagram story.

"Leaving comments telling me to commit suicide and how you wish I died from cancer is disgusting and vile."

"Maybe you should take a step back and reevaluate your life’s purpose before hiding behind a screen attacking players and their families."

Hendriks announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in January 2023. The three-time All-Star returned to the mound less than five months later and pitched for the Chicago White Sox.

However, after just five appearances since returning to the field after his bout with cancer, Hendriks needed Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox signed him to a two-year, $10 million contract in 2024 in his recovery, but Hendriks did not pitch last season as he rehabbed.

"Whether you (send death threats) from your ‘fake accounts’ or are you dumb enough to do it from your real account. I think I speak for all players who have to deal with this in their career when I say," Hendriks wrote.

"Enough is enough."

Hendriks has struggled this season with the Red Sox, as he has a 5.56 ERA in 11 games.

In his 14-year career, Hendriks has a 33-35 record with a 3.85 ERA with 738 strikeouts in 661.1 career innings pitched.

