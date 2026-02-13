Red Sox player threatened to shoot and kill teammates during 2018 championship season, player says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2018 Boston Red Sox are regarded as one of the best teams of all time, but it did not come without concerted effort to keep the chemistry high — and apparently, the players safe.

Brock Holt, a member of that squad, hopped on the "Section 10" Red Sox podcast to discuss Rafael Devers' exit from Boston, which turned into a conversation about clubhouse chemistry.

Holt said the 2018 team "had a guy or two" who caused issues in the clubhouse and were promptly released.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One of them, who is still officially unnamed, allegedly threatened to shoot and kill members of the team.

"We were in Tampa, and we were in a circle stretching before [batting practice], and having a good ol’ time," Holt began. "And this someone looks around at all of us and says, ‘You know what? I’m going to bring a gun to the field tomorrow and kill all of you.’

"And then he looks straight at me and says, ‘And you’re gonna be first.’"

Holt said that he told the player that he "[knew] you're probably joking, but you can't say that."

FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCES COMPLETE WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC BROADCAST SCHEDULE

The Red Sox won 108 games and defeated the New York Yankees and the reigning champion Houston Astros before taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

That team has been mired in minor controversy, however, as it was found that at times, the team "utilized the game feeds in the replay room" to decode sign sequences while a runner was on second base. The sign-stealing was not known to manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox coaching staff, the Red Sox front office, or "most of the players."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Red Sox and Cora mutually parted ways for a season due to his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal from the year prior, when he was the bench coach, but they brought him back after a year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter