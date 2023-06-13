Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Red Sox
Published

Red Sox infielder Trevor Story hoping to return to lineup as designated hitter as early as July

Story is recovering from surgery on his right elbow

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Red Sox infielder Trevor Story thinks he can return to the lineup next month as the team’s designated hitter.

Recovering from surgery in January on his injured right elbow, Story is in Boston working out with the Red Sox after doing much of his rehab work at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Red Soxs Trevor Story celebrates

Boston Red Soxs Trevor Story is congratulated after his second two-run home run of the night, during the third inning of the teams baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

"Yeah, (July) is a real possibility," Story told reporters before Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies, his former team. "I think that’s as early as we’ve looked at it. That’s obviously exciting to me. To be able to just impact the team with my bat is something I feel like I can do, so we’ll make that decision soon."

He also thinks he might be able to play shortstop by August.

D'BACKS MANAGER TOREY LOVULLO EJECTED AFTER INTENSE EXCHANGE WITH PHILLIES STAR JT REALMUTO

Red Sox Trevor Story

Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a single during the fourth inning of his Boston Red Sox Spring Training Grapefruit League debut game against the Atlanta Braves on March 30, 2022 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

"I think the progression is kind of a moving thing based on how I feel," Story said. "I feel good about coming back to play shortstop sometime in August. I know that’s what I want to do. That’s my goal. So that’s kind of where I have my head on."

After star slugger Xander Bogaerts signed with San Diego in December, the Red Sox have struggled to find consistency at shortstop with Story sidelined all season. Kiké Hernández made his major league-leading 14th error Monday night, bouncing a throw past first base for Colorado’s first run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Red Soxs Trevor Story hits a homer

Boston Red Soxs Trevor Story tosses his bat while watching his three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Boston. Story hit two two-run home runs earlier in the game.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Before the game, manager Alex Cora said Story threw from 120 feet and planned to take batting practice with the team most of the week. Then he is likely to return to Florida for workouts.