Red Sox legend David Ortiz hit with restraining order in Dominican Republic: report

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was reportedly handed a restraining order in the Dominican Republic last week after his former partner claimed he “intimidated and threatened” her last month.

Word surfaced over the weekend after the Dominican Republic's Listin Diario reported Thursday that Ortiz's former partner, Almánzar Fernández, was granted a protection order related to a domestic violence complaint on May 21.

JETS’ JAMAL ADAMS TELLS TEAMMATE HE’LL ‘MISS’ PLAYING WITH HIM AMID TRADE RUMORS

According to the outlet, Fernández filed for a restraining order after the incident claiming that Ortiz “intimidated and threatened” her. She was granted the order of protection directing Ortiz to refrain “annoying, intimidating or threatening his former partner in person or by phone.”

The 20-year former Major League Baseball star known as “Big Papi” made headlines last year after he was shot at close range in a Santo Domingo bar on June 9 over a case of a mistaken identity tied to drug trafficking.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ortiz spent 14 years with the Red Sox and was a key player on three World Series-winning teams in 2004, 2007 and 2013. A 10-time All-Star, Ortiz finished his big league career with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs.