Ravens star fools Browns' defense with fake tush push, go-ahead TD run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens had the ball on fourth down and one yard to go with 2:31 left in the game when tight end Mark Andrews lined up for what looked like was going to be a tush push.

Instead, Andrews took the snap, spun around and found space to his right. In fact, he found an open pasture as there were no Cleveland Browns defenders to stop him. Andrews beat the defense for a 35-yard touchdown run.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It proved to be the clutch touchdown the Ravens needed to win the game, 23-16.

Andrews had three catches for 32 yards in the win.

Baltimore increased its winning streak to four games. This game was much closer than the 41-17 shellacking the Ravens gave the Browns back in Week 2.

While Cleveland was mostly kicking the ball through the uprights for three points, Browns linebacker Devin Bush returned a 23-yard interception for a touchdown in the second quarter.

JOSH ALLEN'S SIX TOUCHDOWNS PUSH BILLS PAST BUCCANEERS IN THRILLER

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the game in the third quarter. Shedeur Sanders received his first snaps of his career. He was unable to get anything going on offense. Sanders was 4-of-16 with 47 yards and an interception.

Lamar Jackson was 14-of-25 with 193 passing yards in the game. He threw two picks. Derrick Henry gave Baltimore another rushing touchdown. He had 18 carries for 103 yards in the win.

Baltimore moved to 5-5 on the season and have come all the way back since they fell to 1-5 with a loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens have built up a ton of momentum with four divisional matchups left on their schedule.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland fell to 2-8 on the year.