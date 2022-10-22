Ravens running back re-injures knee that forced him to miss all of last year, placed on IR

It has been a rough 14 months for J.K. Dobbins - after missing all of last year with a torn ACL, he was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after having that same knee scoped earlier this week.

Dobbins' knee tightened up this past Sunday against the New York Giants, and he sat out the entire second half. He also didn't see a snap in the fourth quarter the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dobbins missed the first two games of this season as more of a precaution, but when he returned in Week 3, he was on a snap count.

He only played half the snaps in Week 4 but still managed to score two touchdowns.

But in Week 5, that number went down to 40%.

Dobbins was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State and made an immediate impact - he led the NFL with 6.6 yards per carry that season, scoring 13 touchdowns (nine rushing, four receiving).

Kenyan Drake filled in nicely in Dobbins' absence last week - he ran for 119 yards on 10 carries, one of which was a touchdown.

With Dobbins to IR, the Baltimore Ravens also recalled Gus Edwards from the PUP list.

In his four games played, Dobbins had 35 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown (3.5 YPC), while catching six passes for 39 yards and a score.

The Ravens host their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.