Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr avoids charges after alleged assault at nightclub, prosecutors say

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not face charges after being accused of assaulting a woman at Delilah in Los Angeles in April.

A woman claimed Beckham slightly grabbed her by the throat, though the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office found no evidence to support the claim.

"A review of surveillance video from inside the nightclub contradicts the complaining witness' account of events," prosecutors said in a report obtained by Fox News Digital. "The video does not capture any battery."

The report also states that the assigned detective for the case interviewed a friend of the complaining witness, who was standing near Beckham and the woman at the time of the alleged incident.

"The friend told the detective she did not see the accused put his hands on the complaining witness."

In turn, prosecutors had no case due to "insufficient evidence to prove case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Delilah owner John Terizan also spoke to TMZ, saying, "We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area where she claims the incident occurred."

Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens, which has an upside of $18 million if incentives – receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns – are met.

The polarizing receiver, who helped the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory during the 2021 campaign, missed all of last season recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that title game. Beckham tried to get on a team last season – the Dallas Cowboys, among others, appeared interested – though it was deemed he wasn’t ready just yet.

When healthy, Beckham can open up an offense with his ability to create separation and make defenders miss.

Injuries have hampered him the last few seasons, though with Lamar Jackson signed long-term in Baltimore, the Ravens are convinced Beckham can offer a reliable receiving option to their quarterback, who needed better offensive weapons on the outside.