Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Mark Andrews involved in car crash while driving to team facility

Andrews is a 3-time Pro Bowl tight end

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews was involved in a car crash and avoided injuries in the incident, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end, rejoined the facilities for morning meetings afterward the crash.

Mark Andrews vs Chiefs

Mark Andrews, #89 of the Baltimore Ravens, celebrates a win over the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 5, 2023 in Baltimore. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to the Under Armour Performance Center early Wednesday morning," the Ravens said. "Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the Ravens' training facility and did not sustain any apparent injuries. He later joined the team for morning meetings.

"Mark was originally scheduled for a non-practice day on Wednesday and is expected to return to practice in the coming days."

Andrews thanked everyone for their well wishes.

Mark Andrews with his helmet off

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, #89, warms up prior to the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. (Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes. This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car," he said.

Andrews is entering his seventh season with the Ravens. He played 10 games last season after missing several games with an injury. In 2023, he had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns.

In his career, Andrews has 381 catches for 4,857 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Mark Andrews in AFC Championship

Mark Andrews, #89 of the Baltimore Ravens, warms up prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Baltimore was the top team in the NFL behind MVP Lamar Jackson but failed to get past the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.