Ravens' Mark Andrews involved in car crash while driving to team facility

Baltimore Ravens star Mark Andrews was involved in a car crash and avoided injuries in the incident, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowl tight end, rejoined the facilities for morning meetings afterward the crash.

"Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to the Under Armour Performance Center early Wednesday morning," the Ravens said. "Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the Ravens' training facility and did not sustain any apparent injuries. He later joined the team for morning meetings.

"Mark was originally scheduled for a non-practice day on Wednesday and is expected to return to practice in the coming days."

Andrews thanked everyone for their well wishes.

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes. This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car," he said.

Andrews is entering his seventh season with the Ravens. He played 10 games last season after missing several games with an injury. In 2023, he had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns.

In his career, Andrews has 381 catches for 4,857 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Baltimore was the top team in the NFL behind MVP Lamar Jackson but failed to get past the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.