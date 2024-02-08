Expand / Collapse search
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson named 2023 NFL MVP

This is Jackson's second career MVP award as he continues to mystify NFL defenses

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named NFL MVP for the 2023 season, the second time he’s collected the award in his young career. 

Jackson beat out finalists Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. 

It was just last offseason, Jackson was searching for a long-term contract extension with the Ravens. And though it was a public back-and-forth negotiation, Baltimore ownership eventually gave Jackson a five-year, $260 million extension. 

Lamar Jackson vs Texans

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In the first season of that extension, Jackson led the Ravens to a 13-3 record, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs

Jackson threw for 3,678 yards, a career-high under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken, with 24 passing touchdowns and another career-high 67.2% completion rate. 

But of course, Jackson’s elusive abilities when he takes off with the ball in his hand is what makes him one of the best dual threat quarterbacks to play the game. 

Jackson ran for 821 yards with five touchdowns on the ground, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt. 

Lamar Jackson runs off the field

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) smiles as he runs off the field after the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.  (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The last time Jackson captured the award was only in his second season after the Ravens traded back into the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft to take him. 

Jackson threw for 36 touchdowns with 3,127 yards, while running for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns – a season he may not be able to replicate again. 

Jackson, of course, wanted to capture his first Super Bowl title with his second MVP award, but the Ravens ended up falling to the Kansas City Chiefs and two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes. 

Lamar Jackson stiff arm

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens is pressured by Drue Tranquill #23 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt, though, Jackson will be back in the playoffs competing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he continues to carve up NFL defenses in a way only he can on gamedays. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.