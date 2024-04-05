Ravens and Orioles combine for $10 million donation to Baltimore fund aiding recovery after bridge collapse

The NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and MLB’s Baltimore Orioles are both stepping up with massive donations to help recovery efforts following the city’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Both professional sports organizations announced their donations of $5 million each to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund, which was established to support families, port workers, first responders, small businessES and communities affected by the collapse.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in an official press release. "We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."

The Orioles' new owner, David M. Rubenstein, added: "The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested. Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business."

Both teams left a link for those who wish to donate to the fund as well.

Both teams are quick to announce their support following the March 26 tragedy, as a vessel struck the Baltimore bridge, which is named after the man who wrote America’s national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The Orioles honored members of the Maryland Transportation Authority before their Opening Day game for its quick response. Sgt. Paul Pastorek, K-9 Unit, a 13-year veteran; Cpl. Jeremy Herbert, Central Command Detachment, a 19-year veteran; and Officer Garry Kirts, Central Command Detachment, a six-year veteran, were saluted in the third inning.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore stood next to the MDTA members, as the Camden Yards crowd applauded.

The MDTA responded swiftly to make sure the bridge would be shut down to approaching travelers, and audio from a dispatch went public to show how quickly the team knew something was wrong.

"I need one of you guys on the south side, one of you guys on the north side. Hold all traffic on the Key Bridge. There’s a ship approaching that just lost their steering. So, until we get that under control, we’ve got to stop all traffic," one MDTA officer said before the ship rammed into the bridge.

Emergency crews were dispatched just minutes after the ship crashed into a support pillar and the bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River. First responders immediately entered the water, hoping to rescue people who had been on the bridge.

Moore is seeking $60 million in emergency funds to fast-track bridge reconstruction.

The Ravens and Orioles are helping that cause, as Baltimore residents rally to recover from this unfortunate event.

