Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' 1st-rounder reveals his biggest concern in leap from college to pros

Malaki Starks was the 27th pick of the 2025 draft

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Eagles, Ravens top Craig Carton’s Premature NFL Power Rankings | Breakfast Ball Video

Eagles, Ravens top Craig Carton’s Premature NFL Power Rankings | Breakfast Ball

Craig Carton lists his premature Power Rankings, and gives his prediction of who will be in Super Bowl LX.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Malaki Starks got the best of both worlds on draft night.

Sure, everyone wants to be an early selection, but more often than not, that leads to landing on a subpar team. While Starks was not a top-20 pick, he still heard his name called in the first round, and he now calls a Super Bowl contender his new home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Malaki Starks and NFL Draft

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, left, poses with Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks after he is selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the No. 27 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The defensive back was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 27th pick late last month, who two seasons ago were in the AFC Championship. This past season, they were oh-so close to getting back.

This year figures to be similar for Baltimore, as long as they have MVP candidate Lamar Jackson at the helm. 

The difference in skill from college to the NFL does not need explaining, but Starks said there is another concern on his mind in the leap to the pros.

"There are a lot of rules that are a lot different than it is in college," Starks told Fox News Digital. "The dimensions, I’m still used to the hashed being farther in. I spent time after practices walking through my steps because I’m so programmed to go to a certain spot. Just really relearning all the rules, dimensions, things like that."

Malaki Starks celebrates

Jalon Walker, #11, and Malaki Starks, #24 of the Georgia Bulldogs, celebrate a big stop during a game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on Nov. 29, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

GIANTS ROOKIE ABDUL CARTER SETTLES ON JERSEY NUMBER AFTER LAWRENCE TAYLOR, PHIL SIMMS FIASCO

However, Starks has "a good group of elite guys" to learn from.

Starks has been a part of a perennial winner for a long while. He spent his college days at Georgia. And ahead of the draft, he did even more winning while teaming up with Tide to participate in their Laundry Games alongside Spice Adams and fellow draftee Matthew Golden.

"We did this thing where you had a laundry thing on your head and had to balance it walking back and forth. Matthew couldn’t do it. I got to rub it in his face," Starks joked.

"People think prep starts on the field, but it actually starts in the laundry room. You feel good when you look good."

Perhaps Starks may feel some added pressure, though, given his team's expectations. However, being a Bulldog, that is already instilled in him.

malaki starks after draft

Malaki Starks speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the No. 27 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s kind of what I’m used to since I went to the University of Georgia. They were just off their first natty in forever, so coming in and filling those shoes, it’s the standard that the organization has and run their business," he said. "I’m excited to come into this organization and learn from a lot of the older guys and what it means to play like a Raven."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.