Rangers' Patrick Corbin nearly misses start due to suspected spider bite: 'Some kind of venom got in there'

Texas Rangers’ starting pitcher Patrick Corbin was no guarantee to make his start in the team’s 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Corbin, 35, walked into the Rangers' clubhouse on Wednesday with a swollen ankle, after being bitten by an insect on Monday.

"It was really bad in the morning," Corbin told reporters Thursday afternoon. "I wasn’t sure if I was going to throw."

"He could hardly walk when he came in. I don’t know if it was a spider or what," Rangers’ manager Bruce Bochy said. "Some kind of venom got in there. Not sure if it was a spider or what. He was 50/50 on whether he would make the start or not," Bochy said via MLB.com.

Corbin received treatment before the game and went on to make his start. He pitched 5 1/3 innings while he gave up just one run on five hits and struck out six batters and got the win.

The Rangers signed Corbin late in spring training as they dealt with injuries to their starting rotation. They signed the left-handed pitcher on March 18.

Corbin is in his 13th MLB season. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks and made the National League All-Star team twice.

After six seasons with the Diamondbacks, Corbin spent the next six seasons with the Washington Nationals after he signed a six-year contract with the team prior to 2019.

Corbin was an integral part of the team’s pitching staff during their playoff run in 2019, when the Nationals won the World Series over the Houston Astros.

The Rangers' (12-7) next game is against the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-6) on Friday at 8:05 p.m. ET on Friday.

