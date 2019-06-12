Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence easily scores inside-the-park home run against Boston Red Sox

In most cases, inside-the-park home runs are one of the most exciting plays in baseball.

On Tuesday night, however, Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence made it look like a walk in(side) the park.

ATLANTA BRAVES FAN MAKES DRAMATIC LEAP TO CATCH RONALD ACUNA JR.'S GRAND SLAM

Pence was up in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox and drove a fly ball down the right-field corner of Fenway Park, where Red Sox outfielder Brock Holt made a leaping attempt but ended up getting tangled in the fence.

There were no outfielders readily backing up Holt to go and grab the ball, so Pence made his way around the bases as the cameras panned to the ball rolling untouched around the warning track.

Pence’s home run helped the Rangers defeat the Red Sox, 9-5, in a game in which both managers were ejected.

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora was ejected in the fifth inning attempting to defend outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who was also tossed. Rangers manager Chris Woodward was tossed after arguing a call with the second-base umpire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rangers improved to 36-30 on the season while the defending World Series champion Red Sox dropped to 34-34.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.