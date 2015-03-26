Rangers complete rare sweep of Indians in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - The Texas Rangers completed their first four-game sweep in Cleveland in nearly 33 years with a 2-0 victory over the American League Central-leading Indians on Sunday.

Texas pitcher C.J. Wilson fired 7 2/3 innings of three-hit ball and struck out seven batters to help the Rangers shut out the Indians for a second successive game as they swept four in Cleveland for the first time since August 1978.

"It was like a video game, I used every pitch I had," Wilson told reporters. "I didn't try to play country hardball and just throw the ball by people."

Wilson improved to 6-3 as Darren Oliver and Neftali Feliz, who notched his 13th save, came on to provide hitless relief. Mitch Talbot (2-2) took the loss.

Cleveland (33-24) had been a big surprise this season by charging out to the best record in Major League Baseball with a 30-15 mark, but they have since spiraled, especially at home where they have lost six straight.

Meanwhile, the AL West-leading Rangers (34-26) are heating up and have won five in a row. Reigning American League champions Texas utterly dominated the Indians during the four-game sweep, outscoring them 24-6.

"Our pitchers have led the way the last few weeks," said Rangers designated hitter Michael Young. "That's the way it has to be if we're going to get where we want to go. If our pitchers keep pitching like this, I like our chances."

The return of reigning AL MVP Josh Hamilton two weeks ago, after he missed most of the season with a shoulder injury, has also sparked Texas of late.

Hamilton had the day off Sunday, but Mitch Moreland blasted a home run in the second inning, and Elvis Andrus added a solo shot in the third to power the Rangers.

