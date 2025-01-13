Rams overcome chaotic week to rout Vikings in playoff game

The Los Angeles Rams played with heavy hearts on Monday night.

With the Los Angeles Fire Department emblazoned across the chests of coaches and wildfires raging in Southern California back home, the Rams powered through to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The game was moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., because of the fires. However, the fans showed up in full force and were treated to a big victory from the boys in blue and gold.

It really started on defense. The Rams sacked Darnold six times in the first half and three more times in the second half for a total of nine. Jared Verse also recovered a Darnold fumble and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t need to do too much. He was 19-of-27 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. One touchdown was to Kyren Williams and the other was to Davis Allen.

The Super Bowl champion quarterback completed passes to eight different receivers.

The defense reverted Darnold back to the player he looked like earlier in his career. He was late to get passes off and looked indecisive for most of the game.

Despite the great season, he ended the playoff game 25-of-40 with 245 passing yards, a touchdown pass and one interception. His lone score went to tight end T.J Hockenson, who led the team with five catches for 64 yards.

Vikings star Justin Jefferson had five catches for 58 yards.

Los Angeles is back in the divisional round for the fourth time under head coach Sean McVay. The Rams will now hit the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams will square off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Vikings can start their offseason and figure what they’re going to eventually do with Darnold. The veteran quarterback was brought in as an emergency in the offseason after J.J. McCarthy suffered a torn Achilles in training camp.

Now, Minnesota will have to make a decision on whether to give the keys to the Cadillac to McCarthy or keep Darnold around for at least one more season.