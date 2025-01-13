Rams players, coaches show support for Los Angeles Fire Department during playoff game

Los Angeles Rams players and coaches showed support for the Los Angeles Fire Department on Monday night during their playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Players warmed up wearing "LAFD" T-shirts and hats and coaches were seen on the sideline wearing the same apparel as they got ready for the wild-card game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game between the Rams and the Vikings was moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calfornia, on Thursday due to the spate of wildfires that devastated the city of Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Some Rams players were forced to evacuate their homes as the game was relocated. The team held practice on Friday and moved traveling to Arizona. On Saturday, the team had practice at the Cardinals’ facility and then Sunday got settled in their hotels without family.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

Firefighters and other emergency officials worked through the week to contain the fires that left more than two dozen people dead. Officials warned that the fire threat wasn’t finished with more high winds expected to blow through the area once again.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the decision to move the game in an interview with ESPN before the game.

"What the people in Los Angeles are going through, the devastation, the loss, the heartache all of us feel for them, we knew the game couldn’t be played there by Thursday," he said. "The public safety and compromising any of that was not something we do. And we wanted to make sure the focus for the first responders was taking care of the people that are struggling out there so much.

"When we made that decision, the league comes together. We have preparations or what we call contingency plans that includes two stadiums every week, and this was a perfect fit as far as the location for the Los Angeles Rams’ fans, and I’m proud to say 45,000 of them made the trip over here, which is just extraordinary. Everybody came together and Michael Bidwell and the Cardinals are at the top of that list."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Los Angeles Chargers also showed support for the Los Angeles Fire Department during their playoff game on the road against the Houston Texans.