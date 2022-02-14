Rams' Matthew Stafford throws ridiculous no-look pass in Super Bowl LVI, replays send social media into frenzy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially a Super Bowl champion.

In his first year with the Los Angeles Rams after spending 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns to lead the Rams to a 12-5 record. In the postseason, Stafford led Los Angeles to victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers before engineering a comeback drive in the team’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Trailing by four points with 3:06 to go in the game, Stafford made one of the best throws ever seen.

Stafford, always known to be a gunslinger quarterback from his days with the Lions, appeared to stare down receiver Brycen Hopkins, but it was with the intention to freeze Bengals safety Vonn Bell, before delivering a fireball strike to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain.

Several replays from different angles confirmed the incredible pass by Stafford, which he fits into an extremely tight window, and it sent social media users tuning into the game into a frenzy.

Stafford completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards with three touchdowns in the Super Bowl win.

Stafford connected with Kupp for a TD with 1:25 to go in the game to cap a 15-play, 79-yard drive to lift the Rams to their first title since the 1999 season.

He also became the third QB in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in his first season with a new team — Trent Dilfer and Tom Brady also won the big game in their first seasons with their new squads.

It was Stafford’s 35th comeback win when trailing in the fourth quarter and overtime and the 45th game-winning drive of his career, which is the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2009.