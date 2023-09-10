Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams' Aaron Donald makes Seahawks' Geno Smith shriek as he rushes quarterback

Donald had a half-sack on Smith in the 33-10 Rams win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is a menace to opposing offensive linemen. 

He has pushed opponents around since he entered the NFL and even went viral once for how aggressive he was to one of his own teammates during preseason camp. On Sunday, he added a new note to historic lore – he made Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith shriek.

Aaron Donald dances to a win

Aaron Donald, #99 of the Los Angeles Rams, celebrates during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Donald rushed Smith on 3rd-and-4 in the second quarter of their game. The Rams trailed 10-7 at this juncture. Donald found an alley right to Smith and he was unencumbered. Smith was picked up by the on-field microphone screaming, "Oh my god!"

Smith fired a pass incomplete, and the damage was done even without the defensive lineman getting a sack or a tackle on the play.

Donald finished with four tackles and a half-sack in the team’s 30-13 win.

Aaron Donald sacks Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, right, is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Rams’ offense really stepped up in the win. Matthew Stafford passed for 334 yards. TuTu Atwell had six catches for 119 yards, and Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards. The touchdowns came from the running backs Kyren Williams and Cam Akers.

Williams ran for 52 yards and scored two touchdowns. Akers ran for 29 yards and scored a touchdown.

Sean McVay touched on the outside noise around the Rams going into the 2023 season. Last year, the Rams came into the season as defending Super Bowl champs but were hit with the injury bug, and it plagued their entire year. Donald was one of them. He only played 11 games.

Aaron Donald breaks through

Aaron Donald, #99 of the Los Angeles Rams, is blocked by Phil Haynes, #60 of the Seattle Seahawks, during the first half at Lumen Field on Sept. 10, 2023 in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"I couldn’t care less what’s said outside," McVay said. "There might be some change in narratives and that doesn’t affect any way that we’ll go about our business right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.