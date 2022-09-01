Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams' Aaron Donald on helmet-swinging incident: 'It was just practice'

Donald is one of the best defensive players in recent NFL history

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald appeared to downplay his helmet-swinging incident at a joint practice in an interview Wednesday as the Super Bowl champion prepared for another season.

Donald was a part of a heated skirmish last week when the Cincinnati Bengals were in town. Donald was seen swinging an opponent's helmet.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, #99, during training camp at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California, Aug. 29, 2022.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, #99, during training camp at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California, Aug. 29, 2022. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

"It was just a practice. It was football," Donald said in a podcast interview with the "AP Pro Football Podcast." "I don’t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo."

Donald replied, "yes," when asked whether everything was OK between his teammates and Rams coach Sean McVay.

The defensive tackle was doing the media rounds Wednesday and was peppered with questions about the practice incident. Pro Football Talk highlighted a moment in Donald’s appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s "The Zach Gelb Show" in which a PR rep interrupted questions when pressed about it.

Aaron Donald, #99 of the Los Angeles Rams, throws the ball during training camp at University of California Irvine on July 29, 2022, in Irvine, California.

Aaron Donald, #99 of the Los Angeles Rams, throws the ball during training camp at University of California Irvine on July 29, 2022, in Irvine, California. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"It was just a practice. Obviously, people got phones out and things like that. But I’m not gonna sit and talk about negative stuff that happened at a practice. My main focus is Buffalo," Donald said before the practice questions eventually dropped.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Donald has been an All-Pro in seven of the eight seasons he’s been in the NFL and is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Last season he had 12.5 sacks and a career-high 84 total tackles.

