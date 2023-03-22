Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Ex-Raiders TE Foster Moreau reveals cancer diagnosis, says he will step away from NFL

Doctors diagnosed Moreau during a physical exam

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Free agent tight end Foster Moreau announced he has Hodgkin lymphoma and will be stepping away from the NFL.

The 25-year-old, who spent the past four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, took to Twitter to reveal he received his cancer diagnosis following a physical.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau wrote. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football ... at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Foster Moreau of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after a win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Foster Moreau of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after a win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance."

WARRIORS' KLAY THOMPSON PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE NFL TIGHT END GAVIN ESCOBAR WITH JERSEY BEFORE GAME

Hodgkin lymphoma affects the lymphatic system, part of the body's germ-fighting immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic

Foster Moreau (87) of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, Las Vegas. 

Foster Moreau (87) of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, Las Vegas.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Research from the American Cancer Society shows the five-year "relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma is now about 89%." 

The stage of the cancer and the age of the person who is diagnosed can impact those rates.

Tight end Foster Moreau of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Tight end Foster Moreau of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Raiders selected Moreau in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. The former LSU standout has 1,107 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had a career-high 33 receptions last season and was officially designated a free agent at the start of the NFL's new league year.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.