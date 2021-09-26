Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Raiders pull out second OT win in 3 weeks

Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders have won their second overtime game in three weeks to improve to 3-0, the first time the franchise has begun a season that well since 2002.

Daniel Carlson, who had missed what turned out to be a significant extra point in regulation, kicked two field goals in overtime to help secure the 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas.

Carlson's first field goal came from 38 yards to give the Raiders a 28-25 lead over Miami to cap the first possession of the extra period.

Miami had one possession to try to tie or win the game, and the Dolphins survived a fourth-and-20 situation when QB Jacoby Brissett found tight end Mike Gesicki for 27 yards. That set up a tying 50-yard field goal by Miami's Jason Sanders with 2:49 left.

But QB Derek Carr needed less than a minute to drive the Raiders back to field goal range with a series highlighted by a 34-yard pass to Bryan Edwards. Carlson then kicked the game-winner from 22 yards.

In 2002, the then-Oakland Raiders parlayed a 3-0 start into a trip to the Super Bowl before losing to a Tamp Bay team coached by Jon Gruden, who is now coaching Las Vegas.