Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Ex-Raiders president alleges firing was retaliatory for raising concerns about 'hostile work environment'

The Raiders have had a rough year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former Las Vegas Raiders team President Dan Ventrelle made a stunning allegation Friday, saying he was let go by the organization for raising concerns about a "hostile work environment."

Raiders owner Mark Davis announced the stunning news Ventrelle was no longer in the front office but no details were released about the decision.

Dan Ventrelle of the Oakland Raiders speaks to the media June 5, 2019, at a press conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Dan Ventrelle of the Oakland Raiders speaks to the media June 5, 2019, at a press conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Ventrelle made his remarks in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern," Ventrelle said. "Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark's unacceptable response. Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns. I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect the organization and its female employees."

Owner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver.

Owner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league "recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously. We will promptly look into the matter."

Las Vegas removed the interim tag from Ventrelle’s title in January. He took over as team president in July after Mark Badain resigned. Ventrelle was team president as the Raiders navigated a tumultuous few months that saw multiple players arrested, prized young receiver Henry Ruggs III being involved in a deadly car crash and Jon Gruden getting fired over offensive emails.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis arrives to the NFL football owners meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla., May 22, 2019.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis arrives to the NFL football owners meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla., May 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The Raiders haven't publicly responded to Ventrelle’s remarks.

Ventrelle joined the Raiders in 2003 and worked as general counsel and executive vice president before assuming the president's role.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.