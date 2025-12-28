Raiders' Maxx Crosby upset with team over IR decision, NFL insider says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby is "not happy" after the team decided to shut him down for the final two games of the season, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday.

Glazer relayed what Crosby told him on "FOX NFL Sunday" as the team gears up to take on the New York Giants with the losing team receiving a better chance of wrapping up the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Jay, I play football. This is what I do," Glazer said Crosby told him. "I’ve had a knee injury since like Week 3. I played with it the entre time. They told me (they would) shut me down. I was like, ‘No, absolutely not.’ I play football. There’s no shutting it down for me. I want to be out there. I want to be out there with my teammates."

Glazer said the decision just "wasn’t acceptable" to Crosby.

Crosby posted a video on his Instagram Stories on Saturday night playing basketball and jumping on a trampoline in what seemed to be a clear message directed at the franchise.

STEELERS MAKE MAJOR CONTRACT DECISION ON DK METCALF AFTER SUSPENSION

The Raiders defended their decision to put Crosby on injured reserve.

"We have made the decision to place Maxx Crosby on the Reserve/Injured list for the remainder of the 2025 season. After deliberate and thorough consultation with multiple top medical professionals, it became clear that this decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player," the team said. "Maxx is the ultimate warrior, and he has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee mid-season.

"We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions. He is a true Raider on and off the field — we look forward to his leadership and toughness into 2026 and beyond."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Crosby had 10 sacks in 15 games this season. He’s had at least 10 sacks in three of the last four seasons.