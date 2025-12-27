Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defend Maxx Crosby IR decision as drama builds around move

Crosby was seemingly looking forward to play the Giants Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Las Vegas Raiders defended their decision to place Maxx Crosby on injured reserve to end the defensive end’s season as drama bubbled over his reaction and the team's upcoming game against the New York Giants.

The Raiders placed Crosby on IR, which FOX Sports reported led to him leaving the team’s training complex. 

The Raiders wanted to shut the star defensive end down for the team’s final two games of the regular season, but Crosby "vehemently disagreed" with the idea and left.

Maxx Crosby poses after a sack

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium Nov. 30, 2025. (Kiyoshi Mio/Imagn Images)

On Saturday, the Raiders said their decision was best for both the team and Crosby.

"We have made the decision to place Maxx Crosby on the Reserve/Injured list for the remainder of the 2025 season," the team said. "After deliberate and thorough consultation with multiple top medical professionals, it became clear that this decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player. Maxx is the ultimate warrior, and he has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee mid-season.

"We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions. He is a true Raider on and off the field — we look forward to his leadership and toughness into 2026 and beyond."

Maxx Crosby goes up against the Texans

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate during the second half against the Houston Texans Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Raiders and Giants will meet in what will likely determine who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Both teams are 2-13 this season.

Crosby was asked about the possibility of getting the top pick but didn’t really seem to be concerned.

"I don’t play for that. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world," Crosby told reporters Tuesday.

"That’s what I focus on every day. And being a great leader. And being an influence. And being that guy on a consistent basis for my team. The front office, the coaches, they do that. But that’s got nothing to do with me. I’ve learned that lesson in the past. You can’t control everything. That’s not my job description. My job is to be the best in the world at what I do."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

