Raiders' Mark Davis only owner to vote against NFL's plan to cover seats near field: 'Not ready to give up yet'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis may think a “bubble” is necessary for the NFL season to happen but he isn’t backing the league’s decision to cover the seats closest to the field in advertising.

During an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sunday, Davis revealed that he was the only owner to vote against the new proposal.

“I can’t imagine telling one fan they cannot attend the opening game of our inaugural season in Las Vegas at the most magnificent stadium that they helped to build. Let alone tell 3,500 fans that their seats are gone for the entire season,” he said, according to a Clutchpoints.com report.

“Those seats in the front rows are some of our most ardent fans, including members of the famed Black Hole. You think I want to sell advertising on their seats?”

The NFL hasn’t given official word on fan attendance for the upcoming season but Davis said that his organization provided a “creative” solution that would allow for fans to sit up close to their favorite teams.

“Creativity will be necessary. … One of our executives came up with a solution, one in which Las Vegas will be familiar. But the league shot it down dismissively. But we’re not ready to give up yet. We will do everything we can to see that all our fans are able to attend every game this season,” he said.

Davis also said during that interview that he doesn’t see how the season will happen unless the NFL adopts a “bubble” format -- a sentiment shared by many.

“You can keep players from the fans, but you can’t keep players from the players,” he said. “That could be our Achilles’ heel. Without some form of bubble, we may be asking for trouble.”

