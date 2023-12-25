Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant roils social media as he says he doesn't like 'talking football with certain women'

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant ruffled the feathers of social media on Saturday night as he analyzed the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Chargers game.

Bryant wrote on X that if the Bills lost the game, sports pundits would be critical of Josh Allen as he is playing with an offense that includes Stefon Diggs. He also said Diggs should leave the Bills after the season is over.

One person named "Laura" responded to Bryant, saying that the wide receiver should not be "making up drama just because your team lost," referencing Dallas’ narrow defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. Bryant’s response triggered social media.

"Making up drama? I said something gotta be up And Yea ok," he wrote in response. "Btw I personally don’t like talking football with Certain! women because they don’t know their role in talking a man’s a game I’ll never tell you how to put on a skirt."

Bryant’s "certain woman" remark caused outrage on social media with some even labeling him a "sexist." However, the three-time Pro Bowler pushed back on all the criticism throughout the night.

"I will clearly talk to a woman who know the game but I will not even waste my time talking to a woman who don’t know anything about the game," he wrote. "Anybody who got a problem with what I said Unfollow me please I don’t like all that sensitive s--- Get out of my mentions."

He also doubled down in a video.

"I, Dez Bryant, do not like talking football with certain women. What is it that y’all don’t understand? It is what it is. That’s just my opinion. That’s me. That’s how I feel. I stand on it. If there’s a guy who didn’t know football, guess what? I’m not talking to him neither."

The criticism was not over as Bryant responded to more posts on Christmas Eve as well.

"I’ll never tell a woman how to birth a baby.. I’ll never tell Serena how to swing a tennis rack (sic)," he added. "I’ll never tell tiger woods how to swing a golf club.

"No woman or man who don’t know much about the game will ever tell me how to run a 3 step slant vs man or zone or a bang 8 vs man or zone without spending quality yrs towards the game. Or the QB gotta re Mike because it’s an overload to the left or the right and there is nobody to pick up the free blitz. The single or slot receiver have hot routes to account for the blitz. Let alone understand the importance of team chemistry.

"I know for a fact the way I analyze coaches… players ..teams organization is very different than most. This how I watch football. I’ve dedicated my entire life to this game. My reasons for saying, ‘I won’t tell you how to put on a skirt’ because in all reality I can’t.

"For the record I was speaking to 1 woman because I felt like she didn’t know much and I felt she spoke outta place. I don’t like talking football with certain women about sports. You have women who know the game and those women know I wasn’t talking about them. For a lot of you in this fantasy space who’s trying to gain clout is sickening…

"My reasons for being in the fantasy sports world is very different. Only a hand full of athletes even acknowledge fantasy sports because most of the athletes across all sports dont like fantasy sports and I’m the one trying to bridge the gap."