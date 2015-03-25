Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie remains committed to RB Darren McFadden despite disappointing year

Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie says running back Darren McFadden remains a big part of the organization despite coming off perhaps his worst season as a pro.

McKenzie spoke to beat reporters Thursday for the first time since Nov. 30 and looked back at a disappointing first season in Oakland and ahead to the future.

McKenzie says the team is close to hiring a new offensive coordinator and three other assistants to fill out Dennis Allen's staff.

McFadden struggled under the zone blocking system of the previous coordinator, Greg Knapp, who was fired after the season. McFadden averaged a career-low 3.3 yards per carry after toping 5 yards per carry the previous two seasons in Hue Jackson's power-running system.