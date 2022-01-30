Raiders expected to hire Josh McDaniels as their next head coach: report

The Las Vegas Raiders have found their new head coach.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

Las Vegas is also hiring Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as its next general manager.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It will be McDaniels’ second go-around as a head coach. He had a short tenure with the Denver Broncos and was eventually fired near the end of his second season with the team in 2010. He finished with an 11-17 record.

After his stint with the Broncos, McDaniels – who was the offensive coordinator for New England from 2005 to 2008 – returned to the Patriots in 2012 and re-established himself as one of the best assistant coaches in the league.

PEYTON MANNING STOPS BY 'SNL' TO PROFESS LOVE FOR ‘EMILY IN PARIS,' COMPARE IT TO NFL

McDaniels, 45, who would succeed Jon Gruden and interim coach Rich Bisaccia in Las Vegas, had the opportunity to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, but he eventually backed out of the job and stayed with the Patriots.

Ziegler, on the other hand, was a part of the Patriots' organization for nine seasons. He worked his way up through the scouting department before being promoted to director of player personnel in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDaniels and Ziegler are expected to take over a team that made only a second playoff berth in 19 seasons. The Raiders won their final four games of the regular season to qualify for the playoffs before losing to the Bengals in the wild-card round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.