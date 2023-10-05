Raiders' Davante Adams supports backup QB Aidan O'Connell, who filled in for injured Jimmy Garoppolo: report

Three-time All-Pro wider receiver Davante Adams caught several passes from Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell in last Sunday's game.

O'Connell was thrust into action because the team’s starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined with a concussion. The first-year quarterback finished his NFL debut with 238 passing yards and one interception.

O'Connell's performance appeared to have left a positive impression on the Raiders star receiver. According to a report from ESPN, Adams is "big believer" in the 25-year-old signal-caller.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm also told he’s a big believer in Aidan O’Connell, the fourth-round rookie who stepped in for the injured Garoppolo (concussion) against the Chargers. Obviously, Garoppolo is entrenched as the starter, but O’Connell gives Las Vegas a real option to develop," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

DAVANTE ADAMS ON RAIDERS' EARLY SEASON STRUGGLES: 'I DON’T GOT TIME TO WAIT AROUND'

Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, but his name has also been linked to trade rumors since last season. The star wideout has not publicly shared a great deal of detail about his relationship with Garoppolo, but he has at times expressed his displeasure with the franchise.

Shortly after former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was benched last season, Adam was asked whether his feelings about playing for the team had changed.

"We’ve got two games left," Adams said at the time. "We’ve got the Niners this week, and we’ve got another game to go and finish, so that’s all I’m really focused on."

In May, Adams shared some of his concerns about the team's overall direction during an interview with The Ringer. Adams suggested that the the front office's vision for the offense did not line up with what he envisioned.

"I’m going to have to buy into this and try to be as optimistic as possible," Adams said at the time. "It’s not what I expected to happen, but it’s something that’s the reality now."

Last week, Adams said, "I don’t got time to wait around," after the Raiders suffered a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders pulled off a one-point victory over the Broncos in the season opener but have since dropped three consecutive games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear whether Garoppolo will be medically cleared to play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers.