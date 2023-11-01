Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders' changes amid disappointing season continue; offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi dismissed: report

The Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler Tuesday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The tear-down of the Las Vegas Raiders continues. 

The team is moving on from offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, according to a report from The Associated Press. 

Earlier this week, the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Through the first eight weeks of the NFL season, Las Vegas is averaging 268.3 yards per game and ranks 31st in total offense this season.

Mick Lombardi looks on before a Las Vegas Raiders game

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi of the Las Vegas Raiders before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Raiders have dropped their last two games and sit in third place in the AFC West. Antonio Pierce was named the Raiders' interim coach, while Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager.

Under Lombardi, the Raiders ranked 30th in points per game (15.8). In a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions Monday, Las Vegas finished the night with 157 yards of total offense. The Lions had 486 yards of offense.

Mick Lombardi and Josh McDaniels stand together before a game

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, left, and head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders stand on the field as the team warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Recently benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got off to a disappointing start this season and is averaging career lows in multiple key areas. His 78.1 passer rating represents a career worst, and he is also averaging a career-low 7.2 yards per attempt over the six games he's played.

Garoppolo has also had a difficult time taking care of the football this year. His nine interceptions lead the NFL.

Lombardi was in his second year as the Raiders' offensive coordinator. He was the New England Patriots' wide receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach prior to joining the Raiders. 

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas.  (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree is expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders host the New York Giants  Sunday. Interim coach Pierce played for the Giants from 2005-09.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.