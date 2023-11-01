Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler 8 games into 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders made significant changes to their front office and coaching staff on Tuesday night after the team fell to 3-5 on the season following a loss Monday to the Detroit Lions.

The Raiders fired general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best," team owner Mark Davis said in a statement.

The team named Champ Kelly as the interim general manager. He was in his second season as assistant general manager and previously served in the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos organizations.

Antonio Pierce was named the interim head coach. He was serving as the team’s linebackers coach before the McDaniels dismissal. He previously had a coaching stop at Arizona State and was a star on the field for nine seasons.

Las Vegas has had nothing but turmoil over the last four seasons. The team fired Jon Gruden after an email leak exposed his unsavory email messages and was able to make the playoffs under the tutelage of Rich Bisaccia. However, it was their only playoff appearance since 2016.

The team hired McDaniels over from the New England Patriots before the start of the 2022 season. However, even with a highly talented offense with Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams, the team only managed to go 6-11.

With Jimmy Garoppolo now leading the offense, the Raiders have sputtered out of the gate in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

Pierce will get to show what he can do Sunday when the Raiders host the New York Giants.