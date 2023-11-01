Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler 8 games into 2023 season

Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly were named their replacements

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Las Vegas Raiders made significant changes to their front office and coaching staff on Tuesday night after the team fell to 3-5 on the season following a loss Monday to the Detroit Lions.

The Raiders fired general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh McDaniels looks on

Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on prior to their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Oct. 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best," team owner Mark Davis said in a statement.

The team named Champ Kelly as the interim general manager. He was in his second season as assistant general manager and previously served in the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos organizations.

Antonio Pierce was named the interim head coach. He was serving as the team’s linebackers coach before the McDaniels dismissal. He previously had a coaching stop at Arizona State and was a star on the field for nine seasons.

COMMANDERS DEAL MONTEZ SWEAT TO BEARS IN EXCHANGE FOR SECOND-ROUND PICK: 'HUGE ADDITION'

Fan wants Josh McDaniels fired

A Las Vegas Raiders holds up a sign wanting to fire head coach Josh McDaniels during the Detroit Lions versus the Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit. (Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Las Vegas has had nothing but turmoil over the last four seasons. The team fired Jon Gruden after an email leak exposed his unsavory email messages and was able to make the playoffs under the tutelage of Rich Bisaccia. However, it was their only playoff appearance since 2016.

The team hired McDaniels over from the New England Patriots before the start of the 2022 season. However, even with a highly talented offense with Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams, the team only managed to go 6-11.

With Jimmy Garoppolo now leading the offense, the Raiders have sputtered out of the gate in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.

Antonio Pierce coaches

Las Vegas Raiders assistant coach Antonio Pierce yells at Maxx Crosby, #98, during the NFL game featuring the Houston Texans against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 23, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pierce will get to show what he can do Sunday when the Raiders host the New York Giants.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.