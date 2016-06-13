Race shop fire damages home of NASCAR Truck Series team

One of the top teams in NASCAR's Truck Series says an overnight fire has damaged its race shop in Ohio.

ThorSport Racing says nobody was injured in the fire that broke out early Monday in Sandusky, but the damage appeared to be significant.

The team says in a statement that it still intends to race this Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

ThorSport says the fire started in the basement of its shop. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Fire officials were still assessing the damage Monday morning.

Among its drivers is two-time series champion and current points leader Matt Crafton.

Crafton has two series victories this season and finished second on Friday in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas.