Quarterfinal matchups being set at NBA Summer League

A look at play Thursday at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas:

SUNS 77, HEAT 74

Tyler Ulis scored 20 points as the fifth-seeded Suns moved into the quarterfinals. Dragan Bender, the No. 4 overall pick, shot just 3 for 13 from the field but finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Victor Rudd led No. 12 Miami with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Damion Lee missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with 0.2 seconds left.

Phoenix meets No. 4 Denver next.

NETS 87, 76ERS 84

Sean Kilpatrick scored 24 points, and Chris McCullough and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 13 apiece for the Nets.

Brooklyn, the No. 6 seed, improved to 3-1 and moves into Saturday's quarterfinals, where it awaits the winner of a game later Thursday between the Lakers and Cleveland.

No. 1 pick Ben Simmons didn't play for the 76ers, seeded 22nd. They fell to 1-4.

WIZARDS 71, HAWKS 60

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points to provide some of the only offense in the Wizards' ugly victory.

Both teams were 23 of 64 (36 percent) but the Wizards woke up in the second half after scoring just 25 points in the first two quarters. Atlanta fell apart after halftime, managing just 23 points after scoring 23 in the second quarter.

The No. 7 Wizards will play Chicago or Dallas in Saturday's quarterfinals.

Brandon Ashley scored 12 points for the Hawks and Taurean Prince had 10 points but shot just 2 for 10 for the No. 10 seed.

TIMBERWOLVES 89, GRIZZLIES 85

Tyus Jones had 26 points and 10 assists as the Timberwolves knocked off the No. 8 seeds.

Minnesota, seeded No. 24, pulled out a game that featured 13 ties and seven lead changes.

Levi Randolph had 26 points for Memphis, but his 3-pointer in the final seconds was the Grizzlies' only basket in the final three minutes.

NUGGETS 80, JAZZ 60

Jamal Murray scored 20 points and the Nuggets broke open a close game with a big third quarter on their way to the quarterfinals.

The fourth-seeded Nuggets outscored Utah 27-12 in the third quarter after leading by just four points at halftime. Jimmer Fredette added 12 points.