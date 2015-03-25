QB Matt Flynn set to make Raiders debut in exhibition opener against Cowboys

Ever since arriving in Oakland in April, Matt Flynn has proven on the practice field and in the meeting rooms that he is the most capable candidate to start at quarterback for the Raiders.

Unless that changes in the exhibition games that start Friday night at home against Dallas, Flynn will be under center when the regular season begins Sept. 8 in Indianapolis.

Flynn will start against the Cowboys and will likely play the first quarter. Terrelle Pryor will follow and could play the bulk of the next two quarters before rookies Matt McGloin and Tyler Wilson finish up the preseason opener for Oakland.

But the job is Flynn's to lose.