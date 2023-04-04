Expand / Collapse search
Projected top NBA Draft pick finishes own missed three-point attempt in ridiculous fashion

Victor Wembanyama is the most-hyped prospect since LeBron James

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
French basketball star Victor Wembanyama will be the main topic of conversation in NBA circles very soon. 

As the NBA Playoffs approach, so does the league’s draft lottery, which will determine who gets the opportunity to select the 7-foot-5 phenom with the first pick of the draft. 

Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 warms up before the Betclic Elite match against Nancy at Salle Marcel Cerdan on March 10, 2023, in Levallois-Perret, France.

Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 warms up before the Betclic Elite match against Nancy at Salle Marcel Cerdan on March 10, 2023, in Levallois-Perret, France. (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Before that occurs, Wembanyama is playing with Metropolitans 92 in his home country of France. 

And on Sunday, Wembanyama floored everyone with his athleticism, finishing a missed step-back-three with a dunk.

The entire sequence left many speechless, with one NBA executive "mesmerized" by what he just saw. 

"The craziest thing to me is how effortless this looked for him – we're talking about putting back your own miss off a step-back 3.... Who even thinks about that?" one Western Conference executive told ESPN. "I was mesmerized just by the way he was handling the ball against a 5-11 guy and how fluidly he got into this step back. I certainly wasn't prepared for what happened next.... He didn't even really have control of the ball, but his hands are so big he just guided the putback through the rim. 

Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 signs autographs after the match against JDA Dijon at Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan on Feb. 10, 2023, in Levallois-Perret, France.

Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitans 92 signs autographs after the match against JDA Dijon at Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan on Feb. 10, 2023, in Levallois-Perret, France. (Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

"From a biomechanics standpoint, that should all be impossible. We haven't even talked about the way he mapped out the court in real time instantaneously to even give himself a chance to put himself in position to make that play. The whole thing is unreal, and scary."

It’s the type of play that makes NBA teams wish they had lost more games during the 2022-23 season in order to have a chance at landing the generational talent. 

Victor Wembanyama during the match against Le Mans at Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan on March 28, 2023, in Levallois-Perret, France.

Victor Wembanyama during the match against Le Mans at Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan on March 28, 2023, in Levallois-Perret, France. (Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

"Honestly, I wish we wouldn't have won so many games this year," the Western Conference executive said. "We're going to all regret not tanking every game to get this dude."

Wembanyama already has NBA teams praying for the lottery balls to fall their way in June, and Sunday’s absurd move will only increase the hype around the French superstar. 

